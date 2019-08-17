Wisconsin artists gather at Agora Art Fair

More than 100 artists from around the state showcased their work at the Agora Art Fair.

The 11th annual fair in Fitchburg featured jewelry, pottery, paintings and more. A Chicago graffiti artist made a special appearance, painting on a wall live for the audience.

Steven Leverentz, the event coordinator, said what started as a simple idea almost a decade ago has gained more traction outside the nearby communities.

“One of the things that seems to be surprising quite a few people is how far people have traveled to come to this art fair,” Leverentz said. “We’ve already been talking to people from Chicago, Minneapolis [and] Green Bay.”

He added that a fair like this gives local artists an outlet to share with the public the stories behind their work.

