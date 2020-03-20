Wisconsin asking insurers to be flexible with residents during coronavirus outbreak

The State of Wisconsin is asking insurers to provide accommodations for residents suffering economic hardship during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release Thursday, Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable said he has issued a bulletin asking insurers to help insureds with measures such as offering non-cancellation periods, and deferring premium payments.

The bulletin also provides guidance on how insurers can comply with regulatory requirements during the outbreak.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the lives and livelihoods of Wisconsinites,” Commissioner Afable said in the release.

“Now is the time for all of us to come together in common purpose and identify ways we can help those who are struggling," according to Afable.

The bulletin is posted here. The bulletin has also been copied belowed.