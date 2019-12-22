Wisconsin author publishes book to raise money for childhood cancer research

After learning of the death of her friend's daughter, Robin Patrick wrote and illustrated a book to express her grief and remember Maya.

In April 2011, Maya was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which is an aggressive blood cancer. She passed away on October 3, 2017. Robin Patrick, Maya's godmother and best friend to Maya's mother Bonnie Collins, was heartbroken to learn of her death.

In the weeks that followed, Patrick wrote and illustrated a children's book called "Maya the Magnificent" story about the family's journey with cancer. It's a touching story that follows the angel, Maya, who visits Earth but is too bright and must return to Heaven.

Since then, Patrick says the book has been listed as a bestseller on Barnes and Noble and on Amazon. To purchase a copy, click the links below:

All proceeds from the book help raise money for the non-profit, Live Like Maya, which goes to St.Jude's Children's Hospital.