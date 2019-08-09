13 sex offenders on GPS monitoring missing in Wisconsin

State authorities are searching for more than a dozen registered sex offenders who have tampered with or removed their GPS monitoring devices, according to WTMJ4 Friday.

According to a spokesperson at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, 13 convicted offenders, who are supposed to be continuously monitored by a tracking system for life, cannot be located as of Friday.

Brandon King, a 31-year-old resident of Washington County, is one of the missing offenders. Authorities said he was released from prison on Aug. 6 after serving time for incest with a child and forcing a child to watch sexual material.

His sentence included extended supervision until 2028 with enforcement by an ankle bracelet.

Deputies said hours after his release, King removed his bracelet and was missing. Police found his bracelet in West Bend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 335-4378.

You can search for registered sex offenders in Wisconsin here.