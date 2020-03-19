Wisconsin awards $25M to improve broadband service across state

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is awarding $24 million in grants to improve broadband service across our state.

The PSC said in a release Thursday that this grant is larger than all previous broadband expansion grants combined. It will go to providers and communities to improve high-speed internet across Wisconsin, according to PSC.

Wisconsin's biennial budget included $48 million for broadband expansion grants, with $24 million slotted for 2020.

The money will go to as many as 3,182 business locations and 46,537 residential locations. CLICK HERE for a list of recipients.

"Current events underscore the fact that access to broadband is an essential service, not an extravagance or luxury," said Rebecca Cameron Valcq, Chairperson of the PSC, in a release.

"These grants will go towards expanding high-speed internet in underserved areas so students can connect to their learning platforms; telemedicine can be utilized for people in need; and those who work from home are able to do so. Broadband offers the ability to connect when connectivity is needed the most," according to Valcq.