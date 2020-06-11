Wisconsin ban on disconnecting utilities to end on July 25

The state’s prohibition on utility companies disconnecting a customer’s service for non-payment will expire late next month, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission has determined.

The commission voted unanimously to lift the moratorium, which was put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, on July 25. In its statement, PSC notes its decision comes nearly month after ‘Safer-at-Home’ ended and as much of the state begins reopening its businesses.

"As our state's businesses reopen and people return to work by following the steps in the Badger Bounce Back plan, we must calibrate consumer protections with costs to all utility customers,” PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said, adding that letting payment deferrals continue can drive up prices for everyone.

The agency encouraged customers who are currently behind on their payments to contact their utility company to arrange a payment plan or apply for assistance. Here is contact information for the state’s largest utilities:



Alliant Energy: 1-800-255-4268

Madison Gas & Electric: 1-800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light & Power: 1-800-227-7957

We Energies: 1-800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation: 1-800-450-7260

Xcel Energy: 1-800-895-4999

If arrangements cannot be made with company itself, customers can contact PSC directly at 1-800-225-7729 or by filing a complaint on its website.

