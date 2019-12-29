Wisconsin band heads to Rose Parade

The Wisconsin Badgers are not the only ones making their way to Pasadena, California this week. A Wisconsin school is headed that way as well.

The Greendale Marching Band students, staff and chaperones left on Friday. Students are marching in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

""The parade is five-and-a-half miles long. So a lot of the preparation involved was just building the endurance to march five-and-a-half miles. Which is the equivalent of Greendale High School to the airport so it's a long trek for the kids. Otherwise, the normal, memorizing the music, making sure the flag work looks good, being prepared to be in front of 40 million people on national TV,” said a person with the band.

Greendale’s band was one of 20 selected to perform in the Rose Parade. Roughly 100 bands apply.

