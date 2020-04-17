WBA: Wisconsin banks have to garnish stimulus checks too

Wisconsin banks say they will continue to satisfy debts by taking money from people's stimulus checks from the CARES Act until the federal government designates that the payments are not eligible for garnishment.

Wisconsin Bankers Association President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels stated Friday that Wisconsin banks will continue to carry out garnishment if a court orders it.

“Wisconsin’s banks must follow the law and legal court orders without exception," she argued.

Garnishment has become a concern for many Wisconsin residents because the CARES Act does not explicitly designate stimulus payments as being exempt from garnishment from creditors. Additionally, Wisconsin has yet to make an exception for its residents, although State Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling the federal government to change that.

Wisconsin banks are reportedly joining the effort to get the exemption passed, according to Poels, who says that the WBA is standing beside the American Bankers Association and Independent Community Bankers of America in calling the federal government to designate the CARES Act stimulus payments as not eligible for garnishment.

Poels says, in the meantime, banks in Wisconsin are offering residents some respite during the pandemic, including fee waivers, loan modifications and forbearance.

Poels says there specific instances where "banks have discretion."

"In situations where a bank customer may have a negative balance on their account, the bank has discretion to offset the checks. However, many institutions may elect to forgo any offset depending on the customer’s specific situation," according to Poels.

Read there CARES ACT here.