Wisconsin bans "window visits" at nursing homes

As the coronavirus outbreak swept the nation, nursing homes and assisted living facilities barred visitors entering the buildings to see their loved ones, who are some of the most vulnerable to the virus. In response, family and friends who wanted to visit would do so through the windows of the facilities.

That is no longer allowed.

According to revised guidelines from the state Board on Aging and Long Term Care, the so-called “window visits” are now prohibited as well as most in-person visits as part of the Department of Health Services “Safer at Home” directive.

A former Wisconsin Senator Leah Vukmir took to Facebook to blast the decision. She noted how she had recently visited her mother through her window and said Gov. Tony Evers "has gone too far" with the edict.

The updated rules also remind seniors they should not leave the homes unless they need to pick up essential needs, like groceries or medication. Anyone over 65 or with a chronic health condition should ask someone else to pick up the supplies.

In addition to possibly getting sick themselves, the agency warns that anyone who leaves risks bringing coronavirus back with them, which could get others sick too.

The Board did offer some suggestions to visit family members. For in-person visits, by contacting the nursing home or assisted living facility. A pre-screening will be required, plus visitors will likely be escorted through the building to make sure they go directly to their family member’s room.

Alternative ways to visit include:

