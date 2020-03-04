No. 24 Wisconsin beats Northwestern 63-38, moves into 1st

Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a 63-48 win over Northwestern.

The win moved the Badgers into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten on Wednesday night.

Wisconsin was not effective with the ball against a team that has the 12th-worst defense in the league, giving up more than 70 points a game, and is in last place in the conference.

Northwestern dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one. Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 14 points