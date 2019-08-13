Wisconsin bill aims to help students with learning disabilities

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Senate Committee on Education heard public testimony on four different bills, including one that aims to help students with learning disabilities.

Assembly Bill 110 would require the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to create a guidebook for parents and school staff about dyslexia and similar disabilities.

"Many parents with dyslexic children have reached out to our office and they tell of the struggles they go through to give the children the help they need. More often than not, the school districts do not have the tools or programs to help identify and help the children with dyslexia learn to read," said State Rep. Bob Kulp (R - Stratford) while testifying.

Lawmakers hope a guidebook from DPI will make it easier for parents and schools to access information and resources regarding dyslexia and other learning disabilities.

By giving schools that information and more resources, the bill also aims to make it easier for teachers and administrators to make sure students with dyslexia can learn to read.

"When a child does not learn to read, they are less likely to graduate high school and are less likely as an adult to become incorporated into our society. This bill takes a step in the right direction in ending our policy of letting children fall through the cracks," Kulp said.

The bill passed the State Assembly in June 76-21 and was referred to the Senate Committee on Education. A full Senate vote will not be scheduled until the bill is out of committee.