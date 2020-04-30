Wisconsin businesses urge legislators to OK reopening plan

Wisconsin's chamber of commerce is urging legislators to adopt its business reopening plan. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Manley says Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order is crushing the economy and that the coronavirus appears under control in the state.

“It’s very much a not one size fits all solution, and that’s really important,” Manley said.

Manley addressed the Assembly's Republican-controlled state affairs committee during a video conference Thursday. WMC's plan would require businesses to input information, such as location and industry type. Based on that information, the business would be assigned a certain risk level, which would determine what precautions need to be taken to reopen.

"It's very customized that it assigns risk based on circumstances that are unique to the local county and community that the business is operating in,” Manley said.

Committee Democrats complained that no laborers or health officials were invited to speak. Democratic lawmakers also said there are holes in the proposal. Gov. Evers’ staff detailed it does not take into account testing capacity and contact tracing.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation secretary-designee, Missy Hughes, also spoke at the public hearing, reinforcing they need to be looking at what public health officials have to say.

“It won't happen without the consumer assurance of safety, the employee assurance of safety, which is why we need to continue doing work on the public health side, passing that baton,” she said.

There is no legislation currently drafted to enact the plan, which would be needed for anything to move forward. Republican lawmakers said they would be willing to hold additional public hearings.