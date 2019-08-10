Wisconsin celebrates 60th Square Dance Convention

Wisconsin's annual Square & Round Dance Convention celebrated its 60th year from August 9 - 11 in Middleton.

As of Saturday, the convention had brought in almost 700 dancers from around the state and the country for the three-day event.

Two of these dancers were sisters Joyce Stott and Marlene Pettit-Bott. The two have been square dancing together for 10 years.

Stott said she loved square dancing from the beginning, but it took her a decade to talk her sister into joining.

Both said the best part is the community.

"There's no square dancer I've met that I don't like, they're all very friendly," Stott said.

This sense of community is what brought them back to Wisconsin's 60th Square & Round Dance Convention for the 10th year in a row.

"Almost everybody's in a really good mood, and it's just nice to see people you haven't seen for a while," Pettit-Bott said.

The convention is a three-day event full of lessons, socializing and lots of dancing.

"It's just a thrill to get up there and have that many people that you're able to see out there dancing," said Kathy Nickel, the publicity chairman for the convention.

Nickel said square dancing is often a tradition passed down through generations. Nickel herself picked up square dancing because of her parents and has passed it down to her children.

"My grandma and grandpa are caller and cuer and both my parents did it and my two aunts," said Kaitlyn Knutson, Nickel's granddaughter. Knutson started square dancing eight years ago.

At the convention, all ages and levels are welcome. Nickel said there are people who are still dancing at 90 years old.

For dancers, the convention is a chance to make new friends and grow a community they can enjoy for a long time.

"We're trying to not get too old to fast, and we hope to go for a few more years yet," Stott said.

The convention continues Sunday until 3 p.m. It is free for spectators, and people who want to dance can still register in person at the event, held at the Marriott West Hotel.