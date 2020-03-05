Wisconsin cheesemaker is the only Curd Master in the world

A Wisconsin cheesemaker has a title unlike any other. Steve Stettler with Brodhead’s Decatur Dairy is the only Master Cheesemaker in cheese curds in the world. With cheese curds being in such high demand in Wisconsin, he advocated for creating a master status in cheese curds in 2016. From there, he worked for three years to earn the status. He said he expects other to seek this status as well.

This is how Stettler described the perfect curd:

"Squeaky, a slight tough of salt and a little warm. That makes the best curd," said Stettler.

Decatur Dairy is competing in the World Championship Cheese Contest, along with more than 100 other cheese manufacturers from Wisconsin. The contest started Tuesday this week. The world champion will be announced Thursday night at 8:15.

The Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Program is the only one in the U.S. A cheesemaker needs to have 10 years of licensed cheese making in Wisconsin before they can begin the process of seeking a master cheesemaker status. From there, it's another three to four years of classes and exams.

The Center for Dairy Research runs the program and staff said 70 master cheesemakers are currently working in Wisconsin right now.

