Wisconsin child dies from flu; first pediatric flu death of the year

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed a child has died from contracting the flu. It is the first pediatric flu death reported in the state this season.

The agency said the child was under 10 years old and lived in the southeastern part of the state. No other information about the child was released.

Health officials say the child quickly began to show signs of the Influenza B virus and passed away on the way to the hospital.

It has prompted health experts to issue another warning about the dangers of the flu and how people can protect themselves.

"If you do have the flu, if you can, don't go out. Get rest and take care of yourself because you are putting others folks at risk and that's how it can be spread," Madison College Associate Dean of Nursing Ernise, R.N.

In addition to the flu shot to keep from getting sick, always wash your hands, and keep all keep all surfaces in your home disinfected.

Health officials say keeping yourself healthy will help keep your children healthy. Kids under the age of five are considered high risk for catching the flu if not vaccinated.