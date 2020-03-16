Wisconsin childcare facilities to stay open, amidst Coronavirus pandemic

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers announced a statewide banon gatherings larger than 50 people.

Meantime, President Trump recommends people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, childcare facilities in the state of Wisconsin will remain open.

“It is really important to, I think, be concrete about who needs child care. And when we think about the ripple effect, and the equilibrium that the Governor’s talking about, who needs childcare most essentially are our health care workers,” Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “Our folks who work in nursing homes, and people that we need to keep the healthcare system robust and able to handle incoming patients who are suffering from more severe disease.”

Governor Evers explained child care facilities, hospitals, grocery stores and airports are exempt from the statewide ban.

