Wisconsin clerks guarding ballots for days before counting

Wisconsin's chaotic presidential primary election has ended for voters, but it's far from finished for nearly 2,000 local clerks who have to guard ballots until counting begins Monday.

Clerks usually count ballots on election day, but federal court rulings have said clerks can accept absentee ballots postmarked by election day through Monday and that counting can't begin until that afternoon.

Clerks will have to keep the ballots secure until then and guard against tampering and leaks of results.

Janesville City Clerk David Godek has locked his voting machines and ballots in a room in City Hall.