Wisconsin college students part of Democrats' campus push

Democrats know that to defeat President Donald Trump they need to do a better job motivating young voters such as University of Wisconsin junior David Pelikan.

He's one of about 40 students being trained this week to become organizers for the eventual presidential nominee.

Wisconsin is among eight critical states picked by the Democratic Party to host the training to prepare young people to work for the nominee.

Pelikan says if Democrats want to win, they have to boost turnout among young people. Republicans are also investing on increasing turnout on college campuses, a persistent target during presidential campaigns.