Wisconsin company steps up to help hospitals running out of beds

Businesses across the country have found ways to help hospitals and healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus, and now another Wisconsin company is doing their part.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, Kruger Family Industries (KFI's) in Portage wanted to find a way they could help.

Vice President of Human Resources Todd Spencer said KFI's president challenged employees to find a way to help, and the engineering department got to work.

"We had engineers working throughout the night and the whole team rallied together to get this designed," Spender said.

In just a few days, they designed an easy to use Emergency and Disaster Relief Bed for hospitals running out of space. The beds are designed to be easy to assemble and easy to store.

"It's a very easy set up and very easy clean and tear down as well," Spencer explained.

Spencer said the company has already seen interest from across the country.

"Florida, Louisiana, all the hotbeds we've had calls from," he said.

This project is not just helping hospitals however. It is also a way to help Kruger's employees. The company had to shut down its Penda manufacturing facility because it was deemed nonessential.

"We look at KFI as a family, and when we have family members that don't have an income right now, that bothers us," Spencer said.

Once KFI starts manufacturing the beds, Spencer said they are hoping to gradually bring back all of their more than 200 employees at the facility.

KFI will start making the facilities at two facilities in Portage in early April, and they estimate the beds will be ready to ship by April 13. They plan to start making 300 beds a day and eventually increase their capacity to 3,000.

"We'll do that in three weeks, normally that takes eight to 12 weeks," Spencer explained.

While Spencer said everyone is glad there is a need they can fill right now, this is also an opportunity to look ahead. He said they are looking at the beds as a product that can be used in the future at homeless shelters, airports and more.

"We're looking at this too as when this is over, how do we prepare for the future," Spencer explained.

To make an order requesting beds, click here or email COVID-19@trienda.com.