Wisconsin completes in-state sweep with win over Milwaukee

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. Wisconsin won 66-62. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 6:57 PM, Dec 21, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) The Wisconsin Badgers welcomed being back on their home floor with the ultimate holiday gift, a win.

After a 83-64 victory over Milwaukee, Wisconsin is now 6-0 at home this season, compared to 0-5 when playing away from Madison.

A close game at half, the Badgers led just 43-41 behind 13 points from D'Mitrik Trice and 12 from Nate Reuvers. No matter how the Badgers built up a lead, the Panthers had nothing but answers shooting 70% from three in the first half.

Then the buzzer to start the second half was as close as this game would get, Wisconsin opened up with a 10-5 run through the first seven minutes of the second half, eventually amounting to a 53-46 lead with 13:32 remaining in the game.

After two Micah Potter made free throws for a 64-50 cushion, seven points between Trice and Aleem Ford gave Wisconsin a 73-53 lead at the under-8 media timeout.

Today was also Micah Potter's first game back as a Badger, the Ohio State transfer had not played in a game since March 17, 2018 and sat out over two semesters after deciding to transfer from Ohio State in October of 2018.

Potter finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds in his Badgers debut.

D'MiTrik Trice and Nate Ruevers both set career-highs in scoring as Trice finished with 31 points and Reuvers tied his career-best of 22 points.

Wisconsin has a week off before heading to Knoxville to face Tennessee on January 28th for a 12:30 PM tip as the Badgers still seek their first road win of the season.

 