Wisconsin completes in-state sweep with win over Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Badgers welcomed being back on their home floor with the ultimate holiday gift, a win.

After a 83-64 victory over Milwaukee, Wisconsin is now 6-0 at home this season, compared to 0-5 when playing away from Madison.

A close game at half, the Badgers led just 43-41 behind 13 points from D'Mitrik Trice and 12 from Nate Reuvers. No matter how the Badgers built up a lead, the Panthers had nothing but answers shooting 70% from three in the first half.

Samad Qawi's reaction to both of Milwaukee's banked threes says it all for the Badgers �� pic.twitter.com/ub6JBeOMIW — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) December 21, 2019

Then the buzzer to start the second half was as close as this game would get, Wisconsin opened up with a 10-5 run through the first seven minutes of the second half, eventually amounting to a 53-46 lead with 13:32 remaining in the game.

After two Micah Potter made free throws for a 64-50 cushion, seven points between Trice and Aleem Ford gave Wisconsin a 73-53 lead at the under-8 media timeout.

Today was also Micah Potter's first game back as a Badger, the Ohio State transfer had not played in a game since March 17, 2018 and sat out over two semesters after deciding to transfer from Ohio State in October of 2018.

Potter finished with 12 points and 9 rebounds in his Badgers debut.

D'MiTrik Trice and Nate Ruevers both set career-highs in scoring as Trice finished with 31 points and Reuvers tied his career-best of 22 points.

Wisconsin has a week off before heading to Knoxville to face Tennessee on January 28th for a 12:30 PM tip as the Badgers still seek their first road win of the season.

