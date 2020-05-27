Wisconsin coronavirus deaths, new cases, and total tests hit all-time highs

Wisconsin reported its largest single-day jumps in the number of people who died from complications related to COVID-19, the number of new confirmed cases, and the number of tests performed, according to new numbers from the Department of Health Services.

The 22 new deaths tallied in DHS’ daily tracker update on Wednesday, topped the previous high of 19 recorded on April 28, and drives the total number of people who died to 539.

The number of coronavirus tests in Wisconsin topped 10,000 in a single day for the first time ever, the according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health Services. Even with the rise in total tests, the nearly six hundred that came back positive made up 5.8 percent of the total, which is a higher percentage than all but one day in the past week, DHS’ daily tracker showed.

The 599 new confirmed cases pushes the overall statewide total to 16,462 since the outbreak began. Of those, 2,411, or 15 percent, had to be hospitalized. So far, 210,605 people have been tested and had their tests come back negative.

County data

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,285 / 33

Columbia: 40 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 642 / 27

Dodge: 166 / 1

Grant: 89 / 12

Green: 58 / 0

Green Lake: 16 / 0

Iowa: 12 / 0

Jefferson: 92 / 3

Juneau: 22 / 1

Lafayette: 25 / 0

Marquette: 3 / 1

Milwaukee: 6,748 / 282

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 588 / 18

Sauk: 78 / 3

Waukesha: 593 / 28

