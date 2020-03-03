Wisconsin court refuses to refund airlines' property taxes

A Wisconsin appeals court has refused to refund $4.2 million two airlines paid in property taxes.

State law grants property tax exemptions for airlines that operate as so-called hub facilities. Southwest Airlines and Air Tran Airways merged in 2011 and argued that collectively they flew enough flights to meet the exemption.

They filed a lawsuit demanding the state refund the $4.2 million they collectively paid in tax years 2013 and 2014. The 1st District Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the two airlines fell short of the minimum number of flights to qualify for the exemption.