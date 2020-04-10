Wisconsin creates new COVID-19 volunteer program, asks people to sign up

The State of Wisconsin is rolling out a volunteer registry for people wanting to help healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the new program, dubbed the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry (or WEAVR), on Thursday, noting that it is open to active and retired healthcare professionals, as well as those who want to help in a non-clinical support position.

“We are creating a wide network of volunteers to increase capacity at hospitals and clinics across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Our top priority is to make sure there are enough resources to care for the growing number of people who require hospitalization or other healthcare interventions because of this pandemic.”

Evers warns a surge of new cases in Wisconsin is still expected over the next few weeks and says having a network like this will help make sure the state is ready for when hospitals and clinics face an increase in patients they normally wouldn’t have the capacity to handle.

Active and retired healthcare professionals can volunteer by entering their information into WEAVR, which they described as a secure, password-protected, web-based volunteer registration system. People who are not licensed can also sign-up for non-clinical positions.

Volunters will then be assigned to locations across Wisconsin, so those who are able to travel to donate time are asked to note that when registering.

