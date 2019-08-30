Wisconsin dental company hit by ransomware attack

A nationwide problem is hitting a Wisconsin-based company, as dental company PerCSoft Dental Technology Consulting faces a ransomware attack.

PerCSoft, based in West Allis, Wis., is used to back-up client’s digital data for dental offices across the U.S.

This week, about 400 of those offices have been affected by the ransomware attack, which started last Monday.

In a post to their Facebook page, PerCSoft wrote that they are "making more and more progress on recoveries.”

However, the experts NBC15 talked to say your information is likely safe.

"They weren't going in trying to get your identity to use for something else. All they did was take all the data and scramble it so that it was unusable until they got paid," says information security expert Mike Masino.

In a statement Friday, the Wisconsin Dental Association said it is monitoring the situation and that only several Wisconsin practices were affected.

The FBI’s cyber-crimes task force is continuing the investigation.

