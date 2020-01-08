Wisconsin egg production hits record-high: USDA report

From baked goods to breakfast, eggs are a necessary ingredient, and the demand for them is going up.

Eggs (Source: MGN).

According to a recent report from the USDA, 193 million eggs were produced in Nov. 2019, which is the highest production on record for the state.

Ron Kean, a poultry specialist with UW-Extension, said the industry is changing.

“I think the egg demand has been increasing over the past 10 to 15 years,” he said.

He said more people want cage-free eggs and large scale farms are changing to meet those demands. This could ultimately mean more variety of eggs at the grocery store.

“Cage-free, pasture, a small farm; there’s a lot of different opportunities,” he said.

The increase in production also affects those raising chicks. Nick Levendoski is the owner of Sunnyside Hatchery in Beaver Dam. His farm contracts with other area farms for eggs and then hatches and sells chickens to smaller hobby farms.

He said they also feel the effects of the demand.

“We have definitely seen a substantial surge in orders for more suburban and urban type folks over the last couple of years,” he said.

Levendoski said the number of eggs produced could be even higher than the USDA report, as it only takes into account larger farms.

“The majority of people Sunnyside sells to are off the radar,” he said.

Levendoski said he hopes the trend continues.

“Some areas of agriculture have leveled off or plateaued out and maybe have been on the decline. I am pretty confident to say that the poultry industry in Wisconsin is healthy and growing,” he said.

