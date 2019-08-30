Wisconsin electrical crews gear up to help in hurricane response

Wisconsin electrical workers are heading to Florida to help ahead of Hurricane Dorian. According to a news release from the Municipal Electrical Utilities of Wisconsin, 27 crew members along with a variety of bucket trucks, digger derricks, and other equipment are heading to Kissimmee, Florida.

The crews will work alongside the Kissimmee Utility Authority.

The Wisconsin crews are scheduled to leave early Sunday morning. The release says the crews will use southern Tennessee as an initial staging area and workers are expected to be in Florida for at least 10 days.

Municipal utilities participating in the initial wave of Dorian-related mutual aid come from numerous Wisconsin cities including Black Earth, Fennimore, Lake Mills, Mazomanie, Prairie du Sac.

MEUW has done work like this before. Workers went to Florida after Hurricane Irma two years ago.

