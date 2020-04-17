Wisconsin expands access to standing tech for people with disabilities

Wisconsin is expanding access to standing technology for people with disabilities.

On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers signed into law '2019 Wisconsin Act 186,' which expands access to complex rehabilitation technology for people with disabilities, by adding power seat elevation or power standing components of power wheelchairs to the definition of complex rehabilitation technology in the Medicaid program.

“This is an important step to ensuring access to this critical standing technology for those with disabilities,” said Gov. Evers in a statement Friday. “These tools can help individuals with disabilities live more comfortable, healthier, and more independent lives, and I am happy to sign this bill into law today.”

Click here to read the legislation.