Wisconsin experts explain coronavirus impact on the stock market and gas prices

Coronavirus is impacting the stock market and the oil industry.

The average price for gas in Wisconsin is $2.26 per gallon.

Experts explain why there's been a drop in the stock market and in prices at the pump.

"The market for crude oil has really been diving down as a result of these coronavirus fears," AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz said, “and the decreased demand as a result of quarantine and travel restrictions, that's put a lot of downward pressure on gas prices."

That downward pressure is providing relief for drivers' wallets.

"Consumers are really going to start to feel it at the pump with lower oil prices, businesses will also start to feel lit with cheaper energy costs," Edward Jones Financial Advisor Ben Plucker said.

Plucker said there’s more to blame than just coronavirus for the drastic change in gas prices.

"Today, we had the largest decline in the price in oil in the last 30 years, and a lot of that came out with the OPEC production cuts," Plucker said about the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), "and then Saudi Arabia countering with a price decline as well as production increases."

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is a group of nations whom engage in the export of oil across the world. Russia is a non-OPEC country.

Plucker said the downturn is only temporary, and should resolved as soon as coronavirus clears up. But until then, we will continue to see those lower prices at the pump.

"But we are anticipating that probably over the next few weeks, we're going to see decreased demand, if not a reduction in the normal increase that we would be seeing at this time of year," Jarmusz said.