Wisconsin fall activities encourage agriculture tourism

"It's an annual tradition for some families," Sandra Wildes, owner of Appleberry Farm in Cross Plains, said.

According to the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association the state is home to almost 65 thousand farms on 14.3 million acres. A lot of choices when it comes to heading out for a weekend of fall activities.

Appleberry Farm said their fall season is really 8-10 weeks depending on the weather, but the pack a lot into those weeks. Apple picking, a pumpkin patch, farm tours and, "Hay rides every weekend, apple cider tasting and this weekend is a hard cider tasting for adults," Dave Wildes, Owner of Appleberry Farm, said.

Travel Wisconsin recorded 112 million visitors came to the state and that generated 13.3 billion dollars in tourism spending for the state.

"When you go to any local apple orchard or pumpkin patch you're supporting our local farmers," Dave Wildes said. "We encourage everyone to go to any local farm and make some memories for the fall."

