Wisconsin family boards flight after being stuck in China due to coronavirus

A Wisconsin family that was stuck in the epicenter of the coronavirus for weeks is finally heading home.

Daisy Roth and her two daughters boarded a flight Tuesday afternoon, after being stuck in Wuhan, China for weeks. The government had closed the city to stop the spread of the virus, which has killed hundreds and infected tens of thousands.

Daisy's husband, Sam, tells TMJ4 that the family stayed at the airport in Wuhan for 17.5 hours.

As NBC15 News reported, the family traveled to Wuhan for a Lunar New Year vacation. But soon after they arrived, news broke of the coronavirus and then, Wuhan closed its gates and the Roths were stuck inside.

Since then, Sam Roth has been calling for his family's return home, to Neenah, Wis.

DELAY GETTING HOME

The family is expected to land in California. However, because of the 2-week quarantine ordered by the US State Department for those returning from Wuhan, it could be some time more before the Roths finally return home.

On Tuesday, the Roths shared photos Daisy and her daughters in the airport in Wuhan.

VIRUS IN WISCONIN

So far, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The UW Platteville announced weeks ago that it was monitoring six students who had recently returned from a trip to virus. An international school in the Milwaukee area announced last week that it was also monitoring a student who had come back from Wuhan.

The closes confirmed cases are reported in Chicago, where a woman and her husband have been isolated.