Wisconsin farm carves 'Your Life Matters' into corn maze to highlight suicide awareness

Farmers in Menomonie, Wisconsin are using their corn maze to make a difference in preventing suicide – by etching “Your Life Matters” and the national suicide hotline number into their corn field.

Govin’s Farm unveiled their heartwarming maze on Facebook Wednesday.

“We have always picked a theme that has meaning to our family and this year suicide was something we unfortunately had to face and learn about. We hope to make a difference in someone's life and help them understand that they matter!”

The maze is scheduled to open Sept. 21.

Anyone in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

