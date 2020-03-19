Wisconsin gas price average under $2.00 for first time in four years

In a time of uncertainty and changes in the travel industry, gas prices are also staying fluid.

Thursday’s gas price average in Wisconsin is $1.94 per gallon, according to the AAA director of public affairs for the Midwest region, Nick Jarmusz. He that is down significantly over the last month and even week.

He said even before the coronavirus outbreak, supply was outpacing demand, so people are seeing lower prices than normal for the season to begin with.

“It is attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, both globally and now here domestically. You are seeing less people begin to travel. We have not officially seen a drop in demand just based on the numbers, but those numbers have about a week lag time.

He said Wed. was the first day the state dropped below $2.00 per gallon since March 2016. He said gas prices will likely only get lower, but it is hard to predict just how low at this time.

“Globally we have just seen a significant drop in demand both form people not traveling, recreational as well as just traveling day to day, with people sheltering at home in places like Europe and Asia. That is really just reducing the daily demand that people have for gasoline,” he said.