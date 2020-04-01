Wisconsin governor deploys National Guard to help at polls

Wisconsin's governor is deploying the National Guard to help staff polling sites for the state's presidential primary.

Election clerks say poll workers are quitting in droves in fear of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday's election.

More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing Wednesday that he'll use Wisconsin Army National Guard members as poll workers.

U.S. District Judge William Conley is handling lawsuits seeking to postpone the election. He hinted during a hearing Wednesday that he's considering a number of options, including moving the election to May 12.