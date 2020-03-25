Wisconsin groceries install 'sneeze guards' to stop spread of COVID-19

As the fight against the coronavirus continues, grocery stores in our area join national chains in installing "sneeze guards."

Roundy's, the owner of the Pick N Save groceries, says it will install Plexiglas sneeze guards in 100 of its stores in Wisconsin. Woodman's and Metcalfe's say they are also looking into similar options.

The Plexiglas sneeze guards will function as barriers between customers and cashiers, to stop the flow of droplets and other matter carrying the coronavirus.

Walmart says it started

putting them up at Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies, and partitions at Walmart registers will go up in a matter of weeks.

Publix also announced it would add them in its 1,200 locations in the coming weeks.

Kroger says sneeze guards will be installed at checkouts in all its 2,700-plus stores.

The grocer operates several regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter.