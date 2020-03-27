Wisconsin groups raising money to help veterans and their families during pandemic

An anonymous donor has pledged a $10,000 matching donation to help Wisconsin veterans and their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce on Friday, the money will go to the 'COVID-19 Relief Fund,' launched by 'Lift for the 22' and the Chamber of Commerce this week.

All the donations sent to the COVID-19 Relief Fund will be passed on to the Veterans Trust Fund, and from there distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to nonprofit social services providing housing, health and wellness and economic empowerment services to veterans, service members and their families.

“We are extremely grateful that this donor has stepped up to provide a matching grant to help us raise money quickly,” Saul Newton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, said in a release Friday. “We need these organizations to be a voice, a champion, and an advocate to ensure the needs of veterans and their families are being addressed.”

To donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, you can text GIVE or DONATE to (503) 831-9923 or make a donation online here.

All donations are tax deductible.