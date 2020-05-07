Wisconsin health centers receive more than $6 million to expand COVID-19 testing

More than a dozen health centers in Wisconsin will be receiving more than $6 million in federal funding to expand coronavirus testing in the state.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Wisconsin $6,050,329 to 16 health centers through the Health Resources and Service Administration.

Thursday’s announcement is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

“Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

The following centers in South Central Wisconsin received funding:





Access Community Health Centers, Inc., Madison: $570,724



Community Health Systems, Inc., Beloit: $242,809

Nearly $583 million was distributed to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight U.S. territories.