Wisconsin health officials now investigating 48 people ill who recently vaped

Wisconsin health officials are now investigating 48 cases involving people with severe lung disease who all reported vaping recently.

That’s up 16 cases from the last update from health officials on Aug. 29.

In their Sept. 19 report released Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services says vaping illnesses have been found in people living in the counties of Adams, Dane, Dodge, Door, Grant, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, La Crosse, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago.

DHS says that the majority of cases reported using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices to inhale THC-containing products, such as waxes and oils.

Most of the patients have been teens and young adults, but some adults in older age groups have also been affected.

DHS says patients often experience shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss.

The department adds that the majority of patients went on to develop severe respiratory illnesses requiring hospitalization, and in some cases, had to be put on ventilators in order to breathe.

No deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.

