Wisconsin health officials update lawmakers on coronavirus

The Department of Health Services announced six coronavirus test results as pending Wednesday, but officials explained the threat to the public is still low.

Earlier Wednesday, state health officials met with lawmakers at the Capitol to update them on the state's plan to handle any new cases. Officials repeated multiple times that there is very little risk to the public.

"There's not evidence that the virus is circulating in Wisconsin communities," said Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer in the Division of Public Health.

Officials are continuing to test people who show symptoms or who have traveled to countries where the virus is more widespread.

"It is possible and in fact likely that we will detect additional cases in the coming days or weeks," Westergaard acknowledged.

However, health officials maintain the state is prepared for new cases.

"[We] will use the same coordinated public health response that was used to successfully contain and prevent onward transmission in other cases," Westergaard explained.

There has only been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That person was released from isolation at the end of February.

Public health experts said preventing the virus from spreading will take everyone working together. They recommend people should take precautions and monitor their health.

"Wash your hands, it is actually one of the most effective approaches we can take," said state health officer Jeanne Ayers.

Ayers and her colleagues said precautions for coronavirus are the same precautions people would take during the flu season: washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you are sick.

Officials also said people should call the doctor's office first instead of just going to the waiting room if they think they have symptoms.

"Get specific direction on how to enter or come to the facility or if they need to," Ayers explained.

Experts also acknowledged there is still a lot that is unknown about the virus because it is new, including whether people can get re-infected or if the virus is seasonal.

Teams across the country and the state are continuing to research the virus.

"Some of our best minds sort of step up and work with this particular virus," Westergaard said.

Officials also said they plan to be transparent and make sure everyone has the latest information.

"When we know something, everybody else is going to know something," said Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm.

The Department of Health services will continue to publish new information on their website. People can also email dhsresponse@wi.gov with questions.