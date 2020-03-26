Wisconsin helping unemployed people get jobs at essential businesses during pandemic

The State of Wisconsin is now trying to connect unemployed job seekers with employers that run essential businesses during the pandemic.

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) said in a release Thursday that several essential industries- like grocers, health facilities and delivery services - are ramping up production, as people stock up on supplies and change their habits.

The DWD also acknowledges that many people are out of work after non-essential businesses were forced to close after the 'Safer at Home' order was issued last week.

Now, DWD has created a page to connect job seekers to the in-demand jobs posted.

Employers can also post positions for free on the website.

According to the DWD:

"These jobs include healthcare occupations like registered nurse and pharmacist, but also transportation and material moving occupations, such as laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, and light truck or delivery service drivers who help transport supplies, food, and other products that still need to be delivered to grocery stores, restaurants, and hospitals."