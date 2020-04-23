Wisconsin high school to take graduation on the water

One high school in Wisconsin found a way to still have their graduation ceremony: on the water.

Sturgeon Bay High School will be held at the Madelyn Marina, featuring a procession by boat, WLUK reports.

Naturally, students, families and faculty will be able to keep six feet apart while floating on boats and piers on Lake Michigan.

The school says the ceremony is set for May 30, just days after the extended 'Safer at Home' order expires. It will also be live-streamed, in order to keep crowds to a minimum, according to Sturgeon Bay High.

During the ceremony, each senior will be called to a pier. That's when School Board President Teri Hooker will present their diploma and turn their tassel.

A photographer will snap an official graduation picture, and each graduate will then head to the end of the pier and board a boat.

Each boat will be limited to at most two graduates plus the boat's driver.