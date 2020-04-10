Wisconsin hospitals report shortages of PPE

More than half of Wisconsin's 133 hospitals reported on Friday that they have less than a one week supply of goggle and gowns worn when treating coronavirus patients.

More than a third of hospitals are also reporting they have less than a week's worth of face shields, N95 masks and paper medical masks, according to a Wisconsin Hospitals Association website.

Wisconsin, like many other states, faces a shortage of personal protective equipment vital to health care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Tony Evers and members of his administration have said that supplies they are receiving from the national stockpile will not come close to meeting the need. They are searching for other sources besides the federal government to get health care workers what they need.

The Hospital Association is also reporting that there are 368 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the state.

As of Thursday, 111 people had died from the coronavirus and nearly 2,900 had tested positive in Wisconsin.

