Wisconsin justice drops out of voter purge case

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly won't play a role in deciding a lawsuit calling for state election officials to purge more than 200,000 voter registrations.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that Kelly decided to recuse himself from the case. He didn't say why.

Kelly's decision to step away narrows the court's conservative majority from 5-2 to 4-2 in the case. Conservatives who filed the lawsuit argue the voters should be removed from the rolls immediately because they may have moved.

The lawsuit could have huge implications in Wisconsin, considered a battleground state in the November presidential election.