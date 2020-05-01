Wisconsin launches 'community testing areas' for residents experiencing symptoms

The State of Wisconsin is launching an initiative to work with local health departments to create 'community testing events' in areas where people lack sufficient tests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office of Gov. Tony Evers says that the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard are working together to provide enough tests and other logistics to local health departments.

“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said in a statement Friday.

“But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin," according to the governor.

The community testing is part of Gov. Evers' 'Badger Bounce Back' plan, a statewide effort to gradually halt the spread of the virus but more importantly reopen the state.

The first of these community testing events will be held at the Buffalo County Highway Shop in Alma, Wisconsin. It is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The shop is located at S1672 WI-37.

Any Wisconsin resident who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms in that area is asked to stop by.

Symptoms of COVD-19 include:

- Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F

- Subjective fever, for example if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever

- Cough

- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

- Sore throat

- Headache

-Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

- Muscle aches (myalgia)

- New loss of taste or smell