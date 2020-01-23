Wisconsin lawmaker accuses Kaul of bullying to pass rape kit bill

A Republican lawmaker is accusing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul of bullying him into passing a bill designed to prevent backlogs of untested rape kits.

Kaul has been pressing Assembly Health Committee Chairman Joe Sanfelippo to follow through on a pledge to hold a hearing on the proposal.

He accused the lawmaker Thursday of spreading misinformation about the bill.

Sanfelippo responded that the bill doesn't address any "hair-on-fire emergency" Kaul is trying to bully his way into setting the agenda for the health committee.