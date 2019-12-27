Wisconsin lawmaker participating in Rose Parade

A democratic state lawmaker will be representing Wisconsin in the annual Rose Parade on Wednesday.

State Senator Lena Taylor announced on Friday she was asked to represent the state’s role as one of the first 36 states to ratify the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote.

She will carry Wisconsin’s flag and will be dressed in period clothing. The Milwaukee-area lawmaker will also be wearing items that represent the role of African-American women.

Taylor said she was invited in September to participate in the Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float which celebrates the Suffragist movement.

The float will be covered with yellow roses, according to Pasadena Celebrates 2020. The organization will be creating the 555-foot long and 18-foot wide float.

“As an African-American, I appreciate the insistence, of Black women, that they be included and not marginalized by other women, during a time of intense racism,” said Taylor. “In many regards, gender discrimination or bias remains a daily struggle. Whether pay equity, family leave, or even the ability for a woman to be elected President of the United States, we’ve still got work to do. However, given the example of our foremothers, we know that nothing is unattainable.”

Taylor said she is excited Greendale High School Band will be participating in the Rose Parade as well. The parade airs on NBC15 at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

After the parade, Wisconsin will be playing against Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

The theme for the 2020 Tournament of Roses is “The Power of Hope."