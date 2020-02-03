Wisconsin lawmakers at odds over Black History Month

It looks like the Wisconsin Assembly is headed toward a fight over how to acknowledge Black History Month.

White Republican Scott Allen has introduced a resolution that honors white abolitionists as well as four former slaves.

Black legislators have criticized Allen for not consulting them before putting his resolution together and have introduced their own resolution honoring 14 prominent black people, including Kobe Bryant.

The dust-up marks the third straight year Republicans and Democrats have clashed over who to recognize during the month.

Last year, the GOP rejected black legislators' attempt to include Colin Kaepernick's name in a resolution.

