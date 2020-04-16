Wis. lawmakers call FEMA response 'woefully inadequate,' demand critical supplies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Wisconsin Representatives are calling on the federal government for more COVID-19 tests and PPE supplies as confirmed cases and deaths soar in the state.
U.S. Representatives Mark Pocan (WI-02), Gwenn Moore (WI-04) and Ron Kind (WI-03) wrote in a release Thursday that FEMA never responded to their requests on March 28 and 29 for more supplies, specifically testing kits, test collection swabs, reagents and PPE supplies like N95 respirators.
The letter comes on the same day Gov. Tony Evers extended the 'Safer at Home' order until May 26 and closed schools for the remainder of the Spring semester.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are over 200 deaths related to the coronavirus and over 3,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin DHS.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) called the federal government's response to the crisis "woefully inadequate" in Thursday's letter.
"We need FEMA to step up... Wisconsin labs are attempting to ramp up capacity and serve the people of our state, but cannot do so without the testing supplies the federal government to provide. States like Wisconsin are doing everything in their power to fight this pandemic, but the federal government’s failures are threatening us all," according to Pocan.
Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) said that Wisconsin needs "the federal government to step up and do its part."
“It is unacceptable that three weeks after Governor Evers submitted a request to FEMA for supplies, our state has only received a small portion of needed supplies and hasn’t been informed of when the additional supplies can be expected to arrive," Kind said in the statement.
READ the lawmakers letter to FEMA below
The Honorable Peter T. Gaynor
Administrator
Federal Emergency Management Agency
500 C Street, SW
Washington, DC 20024-2523
Dear Administrator Gaynor:
We write to follow up on the Wisconsin congressional delegation’s March 30th letter asking for expedited consideration of the State of Wisconsin’s request to FEMA for critical supplies including testing kits, test collection swabs, reagent, and personal protective equipment (PPE).
The three shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) received to date by Wisconsin have been critical to responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. Yet, these shipments have not included the testing materials requested by the state. Wisconsin has worked around the clock to expand testing capacity through public-private partnerships. However, this still falls short of the state’s testing needs. There are labs in the state, like the UW-Madison Hospital lab, that are capable of running up to 2,000 tests per day but cannot due to the shortage of reagent in the normal supply chain.
As you know, the President said this week that expanding testing capacity is up to the Governors. Following FEMA’s direction, the States are going through the normal federal supply chain and still falling short. The State of Wisconsin needs FEMA’s support in providing testing supplies to be able to test at our full lab capacity to effectively respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. Therefore, we respectfully request you expedite the supplies included in the State’s March 28th and 29th request to FEMA, attached to this letter.
The people of Wisconsin are relying on FEMA to efficiently provide these supplies. Finally, as we mentioned earlier the state received its third shipment from the SNS, however the N95 respirators received were 50% less than expected. This is unacceptable, our heroic first responders and health care workers must have the appropriate PPE so they are not exposed to the coronavirus as they are treating and evaluating patients. We request a response no later than Friday April 17, 2020 on the reason for the shortage of N95 masks in the third shipment and a specific timeline for testing supplies to be shipped to Wisconsin.