Wis. lawmakers call FEMA response 'woefully inadequate,' demand critical supplies

Wisconsin Representatives are calling on the federal government for more COVID-19 tests and PPE supplies as confirmed cases and deaths soar in the state.

U.S. Representatives Mark Pocan (WI-02), Gwenn Moore (WI-04) and Ron Kind (WI-03) wrote in a release Thursday that FEMA never responded to their requests on March 28 and 29 for more supplies, specifically testing kits, test collection swabs, reagents and PPE supplies like N95 respirators.

The letter comes on the same day Gov. Tony Evers extended the 'Safer at Home' order until May 26 and closed schools for the remainder of the Spring semester.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are over 200 deaths related to the coronavirus and over 3,800 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin DHS.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Madison) called the federal government's response to the crisis "woefully inadequate" in Thursday's letter.

"We need FEMA to step up... Wisconsin labs are attempting to ramp up capacity and serve the people of our state, but cannot do so without the testing supplies the federal government to provide. States like Wisconsin are doing everything in their power to fight this pandemic, but the federal government’s failures are threatening us all," according to Pocan.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) said that Wisconsin needs "the federal government to step up and do its part."

“It is unacceptable that three weeks after Governor Evers submitted a request to FEMA for supplies, our state has only received a small portion of needed supplies and hasn’t been informed of when the additional supplies can be expected to arrive," Kind said in the statement.

READ the lawmakers letter to FEMA below