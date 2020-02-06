Wisconsin lawmakers claim $1.25 million in expenses

Wisconsin state lawmakers claimed more than $1.25 million in daily allowances last year, a 6% decrease from the previous budget-writing year in 2017.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday on the latest figures from members of the state Senate and Assembly.

The payments can be claimed by lawmakers for daily expenses they accrue for work in the state Capitol. The payments are in addition to their annual salary of $52,999.

The payments cover the year in which the Republican-controlled Legislature debated and passed a state budget.

It was also the first year of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' term.

