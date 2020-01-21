Wisconsin lawmakers debate current ban on voter ballot selfies

The state Senate votes to remove a law that bans Wisconsin voters from taking selfies with their marked ballots at the polls. Right now, Wisconsin is one of nearly 20 states that bans ballot selfies. The law has been around for decades but that could soon change.

A man takes a selfie with his child as he waits to vote at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan)

Ken Mayer, Professor of Political Science and affiliate faculty member at La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison is weighing in on the issue.

Mayer says it has become increasingly popular, particularly among younger people to take selfies at the ballot and post to social media.

Supporters of the ballot selfie ban say the purpose is to protect the voter and how they voted. “The idea is that that prevents vote buying, it prevents people from offering or receiving something in return for their vote and then proving how they voted," said Mayer. There is also debate about how this law can consistently be enforced.

Federal courts have taken up the issue but ultimately left it up to individual states to decide. Some feel voters have the right by the first amendment to show how they voted. While some may feel a ballot selfie is harmless, Dane County Clerk, Scott McDonell says if everyone started doing it, there could be deeper issues. “It really breaks down the basic tenet of our democracy which is that your ballot is secret,” he said.

The Wisconsin County Clerk Association has registered in opposition of the bill to change the law. McDonell says privacy at the polls is important and no one should feel an expectation to reveal how they voted. "Once that breaks down then it's not far where maybe the union wants you to show your ballot or your employer wants you to show your ballot," said McDonell.

The Senate approved the bill Tuesday on a voice vote. Next the proposal will head to the Assembly for consideration.

