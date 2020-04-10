Wisconsin lawmakers plan to take up coronavirus package on Tuesday

Wisconsin lawmakers are laying the groundwork for an extraordinary legislative session to pass a coronavirus relief bill that Republican leaders say will lay out how the state will spend the billions in coronavirus funding and make the state eligible for millions more.

In a joint statement Friday, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Speaker Robin Vos explain a ballot is being circulated among organizations committees Monday in order to start the session the following day.

“During these uncertain times, we are steadfast in our resolve to address the needs of the state,” they said in the statement.

Wisconsin is set to receive $2 billion from the federal government as part of the $2 trillion stimulus plan signed by President Donald Trump two weeks ago. A proposal presented by Wisconsin Republicans for managing the coronavirus recovery effort is already receiving blowback from Gov. Tony Evers’ Office, however.

On Tuesday, the governor's office released a summary of the GOP proposal that showed the plan would give the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee the ability to make state budget cuts as it deems necessary and eliminate a raise for state workers next year if state revenues dip dramatically.

Evers says that provision must come out of the bill before he'll move forward on it.

“I’ve said all along that time is of the essence in responding to this crisis. People are scared, and people need to know that we're not going to leave them in the lurch because we're asking everyone to make sacrifices here,” Evers said.

Responding that day, Fitzgerald called the Governor’s threatened veto of the entire measure “irresponsible” because lawmakers are still negotiating the contents of the legislation. In their statement Friday announcing the session, both Fitzgerald and Vos said they are still working with Democrats on coming up with a final bill.

“We’re confident that this plan will make the necessary legislative changes to help Wisconsin deal with the extensive challenges from this public health crisis, while also protecting the integrity of our state budget,” they said.